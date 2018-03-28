Manchester City are reportedly set to open contract talks with Raheem Sterling, following an incredible season of football from the England international. The club are believed to be offering a five-year deal for the winger, which would see him remain at the Etihad until 2023 - expiring when he's 28-years-old.

Sterling's 20 goals in 37 appearances show how the 23-year-old has been a hugely influential figure in a City side that has walked away with the league this term - marking the vast improvement that Sterling has undergone with Pep Guardiola guiding him.

And now, it seems his appearances are set to be rewarded. According to Bleacher Report's Dean Jones, City are finally beginning contract discussions with the player, with rumors of a new deal lingering since the beginning of the season.

In that time, the likes of Fernandinho, Kevin de Bruyne, David Silva and Nicolas Otamendi have all extended their stay in Manchester - and Sterling looks set to be next.

The importance of Sterling's efforts have not gone unnoticed, and the player's name will be one of the first on Gareth Southgate's England squad ahead of the World Cup in Russia this summer.

A Premier League trophy, new contract and trip to the World Cup would cap off a fantastic season for the former Liverpool man, and above all, it's satisfying to see a young English talent live up to the hype that began six years ago as a 17-year-old.