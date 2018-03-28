Report Claims Carlo Ancelotti Stalling on Italy Manager's Job As He Eyes Possible EPL Return

Carlo Ancelotti is believed to be stalling on taking the Italian national side manager's job in favour of a move back to the Premier League.

That is according to Corriere dello Sport (via Giovanni Capuano's Twitter account) who have claimed that the ex-Chelsea and Bayern Munich boss has delayed taking up the chance to manage his country for the time being.

The reason behind that decision is because the 55-year-old is supposedly on the radar of three English top flight clubs - Arsenal, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur.

Summit tra Costacurta e #Ancelotti che, però, continua ad attendere una chiamata dalla Premier League e non ha dato il via libera alla Figc per la panchina #Italia (#CorSport) pic.twitter.com/ornPcVOU6Q — Giovanni Capuano (@capuanogio) March 28, 2018

Of that trio, the Gunners are the only team that may be actively looking to replace their gaffer in the dugout from next season onwards.

Arsene Wenger's future at the Emirates has filled the back pages in recent months as speculation links him with a parting of the ways with the club he has managed for over two decades.

The north Londoners were thought to be close to sealing a deal to bring former Borussia Dortmund manager Thomas Tuchel to the UK, but the German is now believed to be favourite to land either the Chelsea or Paris Saint-Germain jobs - a factor that would mean Arsenal returning to the drawing board over their number one target.

Of course he is. Why would he hurt his career coaching this disaster of a national team when he can coach in England for 10mil a season? Bad times we're in atm. — Vincenzo⚫⚪ (@VPasqualino) March 28, 2018

United, meanwhile, have grown a tad concerned with Jose Mourinho's antics of late. The Portuguese gaffer has been criticised for his handling of Luke Shaw and, coupled with his tirade about the club's elimination from the Champions League, appears to be letting the pressures of the job get to him.

However, there has been no rumours linking with a move towards the Old Trafford exit door, and the same can be said of Mauricio Pochettino at Spurs.

Richard Heathcote/GettyImages

(You may also be interested in German Report Gives PSG & Chelsea Edge Over Arsenal in Race for Thomas Tuchel)

The Argentine has stated he is staying put for the long haul as the Lilywhites continue to try and push for a maiden Premier League title under his stewardship, and if Pochettino left it would only be to a giant club such as Real Madrid.

Ancelotti, then, may be out of luck if Arsenal choose not to appoint him and he may as well take up the reins of the Azzurri for fear of missing out on that role too.

