Zlatan Ibrahimovic Returns to Manchester Despite Leaving the Red Devils Earlier This Month

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has already returned to Manchester after having his contract with the club terminated earlier this month.

The 36-year-old left the Manchester club before joining MLS side LA Galaxy just days later. He had struggled for fitness since suffering a nasty injury in last season's Europa League.

The Swede will have gone to America to put pen to paper on a deal with Galaxy, but could not stay away from Manchester for too long.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

The Sun have reported Zlatan being pictured coming out of a trailer in Manchester where he was reportedly shooting an advert. Despite trying to keep a low profile, the recognizable figure was spotted pretty quickly.

Unfortunately for United fans, the 36-year-old's return to Manchester does not spell a u-turn on his decision to leave the club - more a brief spell to sort out some business unrelated to football.

The former Barcelona forward proved that he still has what it takes to play at the top level during his time at Old Trafford. He scored 17 Premier League goals in 28 appearances last season and if weren't for his injury, Zlatan may have continued to bang in goals for the Red Devils this season.

Dan Mullan/GettyImages

LA Galaxy fans will no doubt be excited by the arrival of the mercurial forward, and will be hoping he can continue to defy his critics and keep scoring goals all around the world.

Zlatan will be starting training with his new teammates in America this week and may make his first team debut in the clubs game against LAFC.