Leicester Interested In Italy Forward But Face Competition From Several Serie A Clubs

Leicester City are one of a host of clubs showing interest in Bologna forward Simone Verdi, according to reports in Italy.

Italian outlet Corriere Di Bologna claim that the Premier League club has asked the player's representatives for information on his future, and remain interested in Verdi.

However, if Leicester are to act on their interest they will reportedly face competition from both England and overseas for the 25-year-old's signature, with Watford, Napoli, Inter and Roma all in the picture.





Verdi signed for Bologna from Milan in the summer of 2016, and has played predominantly on the right wing for the Italian club.





He has scored 13 times and provided 12 assists for his teammates in his 55 appearances, and is enjoying his most prolific season this season, having scored 7 goals in 25 Serie A games so far.

The forward earned his first international cap for Italy one year ago, when he came on as a late substitute against the Netherlands. He has since made one other appearance for the national side, and was an unused substitute in Italy's 1-1 draw with England at Wembley on Tuesday.

Leicester are on the look out for attacking options during the summer, with the aim of filling the gap left by the likely departure of star player Riyad Mahrez, and Verdi may be who they turn to.

The report suggests that Verdi has already turned down a move to fellow Serie A side Napoli when he was offered a chance to move in January.





That move by the player potentially suggests he may be looking for a move away from Italy, and the Premier League could be an attractive option.