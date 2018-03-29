Liverpool Fans Call for Reds to Ditch Lovren & Sign Dutch Teenager Following Impressive Display

If one thing has become clear at Liverpool this season, it's the fact that fans just want Dejan Lovren replaced.

A few days ago, many called for the club to bring Leicester City's Harry Maguire in as a replacement after watching him play for England. But another centre-back has since been placed under the microscope, with 18-year-old Matthijs de Ligt coming into focus during Monday's clash between Portugal and the Netherlands.

Dean Mouhtaropoulos/GettyImages

The Dutch youngster put in quite the performance, helping Holland to an impressive clean sheet against the Euro 2016 champions, as well as a 3-0 win. Having partnered in central defence with new captain Virgil van Dijk, who's already at Liverpool, De Ligt played his part at the back, and was able to help keep Cristiano Ronaldo quiet.

Below are reactions from some Liverpool fans who would really like to see the youngster at Anfield next season: