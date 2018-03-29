Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino has refused to rule out that Harry Kane will not feature for Spurs in their crucial top four deciding match against Chelsea this Sunday.

The England striker damaged ligaments in his ankle in a game against Bournemouth earlier in March. He was forced to miss England's two international friendlies against the Netherlands and Italy and was initially expected to be sidelined for up to six weeks.

But just three weeks later, Pochettino is hinting at a shock return for Kane, who is apparently recovering incredibly well.

Pochettino was speaking in his press conference ahead of Spurs' clash with Chelsea: "We need to assess him [Kane]," said the boss, as quoted by the Mirror. "He is very positive and he is doing very well. "

"Every day he is improving. We need to assess him in the next few days. It’s difficult now to say yes or no."

Injury to Harry Kane could have spelled disaster for the rest of Spurs' season. The 24-year-old has scored 35 goals in 39 games in all competitions for Tottenham this campaign. Spurs currently sit in fourth in the Premier League table and have the chance to extend their lead over fifth place Chelsea to eight points.

"I cannot say no, but I cannot say yes," Pochettino added. "Maybe next weekend. But the most important is that we are so positive about his recovery, and we are doing fantastic, and we are so happy.

"After Bournemouth everybody believed it would be a long period out, but the resolution has been fantastic."

This could be just the boost that Spurs needed ahead of Sunday's game. Kane's accelerated recovery could also mean that he will be completely match fit in time to face champions-elect Manchester City on April 14.

Conversely, the news won't be well received by Chelsea. The Blues have a couple of injury doubts of their own ahead of Easter Sunday's clash. Goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois and defender Andreas Christensen will both need to be assessed before the game and could be big absentees for such a pivotal match.