Real Madrid's Sergio Ramos Defends Zinedine Zidane's Stance Over Isco After Midfielder's Dig

Real Madrid and Spain defender Sergio Ramos has stepped in to defend manager Zinedine Zidane after Isco supposedly took a swipe at the Los Blancos boss.

The Real midfielder hit a hat-trick during Tuesday's 6-1 demolition of Argentina before praising Spain coach Julen Lopetegui and seemingly bashing Zidane in the same breath.

“I want to show that I’m a good player," Isco said via Marca. "Lopetegui shows me confidence with the minutes he gives me.

“In Madrid, I don’t have the confidence a player needs. Maybe I’m the problem in Madrid. I don’t know how to win Zidane’s confidence.”

Isco has only made 18 La Liga starts for Madrid this season, hence his frustration. However, Ramos disagrees with his compatriot's assessment, albeit claiming not to have heard what the attacker said himself.

“I do not know if he has expressed himself badly, I have not listened to him, but Isco is a great player and both Zizou and Lopetegui have trusted and trust him, for me, he is a very important player in Madrid and the National Team," the defender explained.

"We are different players in the team and in the National Team, there are many nuances that make you change, you do not play in the same way, you enjoy football and life, the decisions it deems convenient."

Meanwhile, Atletico Madrid midfielder Koke has suggested that Isco would be welcome at Atleti if he's frustrated at the Bernabeu.

“I think Isco is great, when he plays for us he is the best and is playing at a spectacular level," Koke declared.

“I don't see him on a day to day basis, I don't know what Zidane thinks but if he doesn't play regularly for his club then probably at Atletico he would do."