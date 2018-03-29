UEFA Close Borussia Dortmund's Michy Batshuayi 'Racist Chanting' Case Against Atalanta

UEFA have dropped their investigation into complaints of racist chanting by Atalanta fans made by Borussia Dortmund striker Michy Batshuayi after the Belgian claimed he was abused during a Europa League match in Italy.

Batshuayi tweeted about the incident after the knockout match at Atalanta in February, stating: “2018 and still racists monkey noises in the stands ... really?!

LOL. Must be my imagination 🤷🏾‍♂️ https://t.co/50BrKZz6mu — Michy Batshuayi (@mbatshuayi) March 29, 2018

"Hope you have fun watching the rest of @EuropaLeague on TV while we are through #SayNoToRacism #GoWatchBlackPanther."

The striker, on loan at Dortmund from Chelsea, has already responded to UEFA's dismissal of the case, posting his dismay through social media.





As reported by Sky Sports, UEFA charged Atalanta with racism but announced on Thursday it had decided "to close the disciplinary proceedings opened for racist or discriminatory behaviour".

Emilio Andreoli/GettyImages

Dortmund beat Atalanta 4-3 on aggregate to progress in the Europa League but were undone in the next round by Salzburg, who triumphed over two legs thanks to a 2-1 away win before a goalless draw in Austria.

Batshuayi has been in impressive form for Dortmund since his loan switch from Chelsea in January, scoring eight goals in 11 appearances in all competitions so far this season for BVB.

Chelsea's strikers, meanwhile, have struggled to fire, with January signing Olivier Giroud managing just one goal in seven appearances since his transfer from Arsenal.