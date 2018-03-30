Barcelona 'Make Contact' With Toulouse Centre Back Amid Uncertainty Over Samuel Umtiti Future

Barcelona have made contact with Toulouse defender Issa Diop in the hope of establishing what the young defender's future plans hold, according to SPORT.

The 21-year-old has been on Barca's radar for some time, with Josep Maria Bartomeu and Ernesto Valverde keen on rejuvenating the Camp Nou's ageing back line this summer.

Reports have claimed that Samuel Umtiti could be looking to leave the Catalan giants at the end of this season, with the club not willing to match his increased wage demands.

However, if that turned out to be the case, Diop is seen as a player who could fill his fellow countryman's shoes, and La Blaugrana have made contact to assess whether a summer switch could be possible.

The report claims that Toulouse would only be prepared to offload the tall but pacy centre-back if their 25m euros valuation is met; however, Barcelona are reportedly not the only club showing interest.

Aside from the speculation surrounding Umtiti, Thomas Vermaelen's future in Catalonia is still uncertain, with it not yet known if the Belgian will be extending his stay at the Spanish top flight leaders for another year.

Due to the levels of doubt currently revolving around Barca's centre-back options for the future, the champions-elect are also said to be monitoring Schalke's Thilo Kehler and RB Leipzig's Dayot Upamecano, who have both shone in the Bundesliga this term.

Valverde does, however, also have January signing Yerry Mina at his disposal, who joined the Catalans for around £10m from Brazilian outfit Palmeiras, but is yet to establish his spot in his new side's squad.