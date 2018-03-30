Jurgen Klopp Hints That Emre Can Could Yet Sign New Liverpool Deal Before the End of the Season

Jurgen Klopp has offered an update on the Emre Can contract front, admitting that as the situation stands, anything could happen - before claim that the talks between both parties is 'all good' at this point in time.

Can's contract that he signed back in 2014 following his move from Bayer Leverkusen is set to run out at the end of the season. At that point, the rest of the Premier League can offer the German international a deal, whilst teams from around Europe are allowed to enter negotiations with him right now.

However, it seems that Klopp has not given up on persuading Can to renew his contract at Anfield, but admits that nothing is close just yet.

"Where the situation is at, at the moment: open," Klopp said at his pre-match press conference ahead of Liverpool's trip to Crystal Palace this weekend (via the club's official website). "That's what we [have] said before, nothing is decided, it's open. We are in talks with him and it’s all good so far, apart from him signing a contract for us, that's all. No problem with that."

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

Earlier in the week the player hit out at 'false' reports claiming that Can had demanded £200,000 a week as part of his new deal with the Reds, and Klopp, in his typical jokey way, decided to open up on the rumours.

"Yeah, it was £250,000!" Klopp exclaimed, as laughter erupted around the press room (via FourFourTwo).

Liverpool are currently occupying third place in the Premier League and look good for Champions League qualification next season. They're currently seven points clear of fifth place, and finishing in the top four will go a long way to persuading Can to extend his stay.