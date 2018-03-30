Liverpool Preparing to Activate Roma Star's Release Clause Ahead of Potential Emre Can Exit

Liverpool are eyeing up a summer deal for Roma's Lorenzo Pellegrini as a potential replacement for wantaway midfielder Emre Can, according to reports in Italy.

The Germany international is in discussions with the Reds over a new contract, with Jurgen Klopp stating talks are currently taking place and the mood is positive.

However, the general expectation is that the 24-year-old will depart Anfield on a free transfer at the end of this season, and Rome is where the Merseysiders are focusing their attention towards to find a replacement.

According to Corriere dello Sport, as quoted by calciomercato, Liverpool are keen on Roma's Pellegrini; who rejoined the Serie A giants ahead of this campaign from Sassuolo for around £9m.

Giallorossi have stated previously they are not willing to offload the midfielder who they believe holds a promising future at the Stadio Olimpico. However, with the player's €32m release clause, the Italian club may not have full control over that decision this summer.

The Reds are already preparing for a bolstered middle of the park next term, with RB Leipzig's Naby Keita expected to join during the upcoming transfer window in a deal worth between €65m to €75m; depending on the Bundesliga outfit's European qualification.

However, although Klopp has insisted talks with Can are going well, if the German were to leave Anfield the Champions League hopefuls would quickly find themselves short in quality down their spine.

And although Pellegrini is still young - only 21 years old - the defensive-minded player has shone during his 30 appearances across all competitions this season.