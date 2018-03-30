Newcastle Reportedly Turn to Roma Striker in a Bid to Solve Goalscoring Woes

Newcastle are reportedly looking to bring in one of their former strikers, with their struggles in front of goal prompting a search for more options.

The club loaned Aleksandar Mitrovic to Fulham earlier this year, with Rafa Benitez all but freezing him out of the squad prior to that, and he has been scoring at a remarkable rate since moving to Craven Cottage - registering seven goals in his first seven starts.

The Magpies have had problems up front all season, despite mostly having the Serbian available, but they seem set to look elsewhere in the summer, with Portuguese source Jornal de Notícias claiming that they're considering a move for AS Roma forward Seydou Doumbia.

The 30-year-old is on loan with Sporting CP until the end of the season and, while he hasn't scored in the league, he has recorded three goals in three appearances in the Taca de Portugal.

Doumbia has been at Newcastle before, having come in on loan from Roma in January of 2016. He only made three appearances, however, scoring zero goals before leaving St James' Park.

The forward has also been linked to Welsh side Swansea, according to reports, while Swiss outfit Basel are said to be in the running for his signature too.

MIGUEL RIOPA/GettyImages

Newcastle fans may not be pleased with their club bringing the Ivorian back if that turns out to be the case, given his failed spell two years ago, as well as his age.

But if the club really do decide to go for the striker, things could work out this time around if he's given proper minutes.