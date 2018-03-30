Old Rio Ferdinand Tweet Shows Just How Far Harry Kane & Raheem Sterling Have Come Since 2015

An old tweet from 2015 has shown just how far Raheem Sterling and Harry Kane have come in recent seasons.





The tweet, posted by former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand back in June 2015, puts into perspective the progress that Harry Kane and Raheem Sterling have made in the last three years.

English players are soooo overpriced right now it's a joke! Kane & sterling have huge potential but 40m & 50m...aguero 38m & sanchez 32m!!! — Rio Ferdinand (@rioferdy5) June 20, 2015

Recent reports have put a £200m price tag on Harry Kane's head, with Real Madrid said to be interested in the Englishman as they look to replace out-of-form striker Karim Benzema this summer.

Kane has scored 35 goals in 39 games across all competitions for Tottenham Hotspur this term, which means he has already equaled his tally for the entirety of last season.

Meanwhile, Pep Guardiola has worked wonders with Raheem Sterling this season, as he almost looks like a new player in a City side that is currently running away with the Premier League.





The 23-year-old sparked headlines when he joined City from Liverpool for £50m in 2015, which was seen as way too much money for such a young player. Keep in mind that back then, the values in the transfer market were nowhere near as inflated as they are now.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

“English players are soooo overpriced right now it’s a joke!,” Ferdinand wrote in June 2015.

"Kane & Sterling have huge potential but £40m & £50m... Aguero £38m & Sanchez £32m!!!"

While many will argue that Ferdinand's statement about English players being overpriced is correct, it is a testament to the progress that Sterling and Kane have made.

Sterling is now a Champions League quarter finalist and will face his old club in the last eight of the competition next week.