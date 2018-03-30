Salah or KdB? Anthony Joshua Reveals His Choice for Player of the Year & If He's Wenger In Or Out

Heavyweight boxing champion Anthony Joshua has revealed that Mohamed Salah is his player of the eason in the Premier League.

In a video posted on the talkSPORT Twitter account, Joshua was asked a series of quickfire questions, including whether he thought Kevin De Bruyne or Mohamed Salah deserved to win the Player of the Season award.

After a moment's hesitation, Joshua chose Salah over De Bruyne, and it's not hard to see why based on the Liverpool star's form this season.

Anthony Joshua when asked who the Player of The Year is 😍



Seriously doubt anyone will disagree with the heavyweight champion of the world 😉



(talksport) pic.twitter.com/D5xdR80Dow — AnfieldNation (@AnfieldNation) March 30, 2018

The 25-year-old has scored 36 goals in 40 games for Liverpool this season, and became the fastest Liverpool player in history to reach 20 Premier League goals. The Egyptian wide man achieved the feat in just 25 games.

Interestingly, Joshua also said he preferred Cristiano Ronaldo to Lionel Messi and that he is a member of the #WengerIn camp.

Joshua takes on Joseph Parker at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff on Saturday night.