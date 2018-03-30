West Brom vs Burnley Preview: Classic Encounter, Key Battles, Team News & More

West Brom host Burnley looking for a priceless three points to cling to any sort of hope for survival this season.

The Baggies won the reverse fixture at Turf Moor 1-0 in August, making a perfect 100% start with two wins from two. They had to wait 21 games for a third victory, with a woeful run seeing them drop into the bottom three just before Christmas, and Alan Pardew's men have been marooned there ever since.

They meet a Burnley side looking to capitalise on a brilliant season by holding on to seventh place, potentially securing European football next term. Sean Dyche has worked wonders on a limited budget, making the Clarets hard to beat and a match for any side's commitment.

Classic Encounter

In this fixture last season, the home side ran out 4-0 winners, with goals from Matt Phillips and Darren Fletcher helping them on their way to a routine three points.

Stu Forster/GettyImages

The Clarets had a woeful run on the road last term, not gaining their first away win until the end of April, a 2-0 win at Crystal Palace. Their trip to the Hawthorns at the end of November saw Albion power three first half goals past Tom Heaton to take the game away from the visitors.

Matt Phillips scored after just four minutes, and James Morrison doubled the advantage after a quarter of an hour. Darren Fletcher swept home at the near post eight minutes before the interval to cement a comfortable lead, before Salomon Rondon completed the rout midway through the second half.

Key Battles

James Tarkowski, fresh off his maiden England call-up, will have to handle Jay Rodriguez, who scored in the Baggies' recent 2-1 loss to Bournemouth. The 28-year-old is West Brom's biggest attacking threat and will be relied upon to find a goal.

4 - James Tarkowski is the fourth @BurnleyOfficial player to make an appearance for England since the start of 2017; only Tottenham (7), Liverpool (6) and Man Utd (6) have had more players appear. Clarets. pic.twitter.com/ZAvQe5qdn5 — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) March 27, 2018

Rodriguez is the club's top scorer with nine goals in all competitions, and England international Tarkowski will have to be at his best to keep out the slippery forward.

Team News

Sean Dyche has no new injury concerns, and could potentially recall Tom Heaton, with the Burnley captain in the final stages of his recovery from the shoulder injury he suffered in August.

Nick Pope has done an admirable job between the sticks in his absence, earning an England call-up, and could be preferred regardless.

For the hosts, Alan Pardew has a fully fit squad to choose from, with Jonny Evans back after the bout of illness that saw him come off 15 minutes from the end in the 2-1 defeat at Bournemouth two weeks ago.

Predicted West Brom Lineup: Foster; Hegazi, Dawson, Evans; Burke, Livermore, Yacob, Brunt, Gibbs; Rondon, Rodriguez.





Predicted Burnley Lineup: Pope; Lowton, Tarkowski, Mee, Ward; Lennon, Cork, Westwood, Gudmundsson; Barnes, Wood.

Prediction

Burnley are in good form, coming off back-to-back wins against West Ham and Everton, and should possess the quality to turn over a doomed West Brom side, resigned to life in the Championship next season.

Henry Browne/GettyImages

Alan Pardew's men lay 10 points off safety and are sharply running out of games to save themselves, with a home game such as this a priceless opportunity to get out of a hole.

On a run of seven straight defeats, it is not easy to see their poor form coming to an end anytime soon.

Prediction: West Brom 0-2 Burnley