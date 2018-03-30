Zidane Insists Spanish Star Will Remain at Real Madrid But Unable to Promise Regular First Team Spot

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane has bluntly stated that the international performances of his players will not be taken into consideration when picking his squads; even while Isco has voiced his concerns over his place in the team recently.

It's an opinion that will frustrate the already unsettled former Malaga man, who netted a hat-trick in Spain's 6-1 victory over Argentina this week.

Isco spoke of the lack of confidence that Zidane has in him following the win over Argentina, and the playmaker certainly seems to feel that his talent isn't being recognised by the Frenchman at the Bernabeu.

Zidane has now responded to the comments, admitting that while he doesn't take international performances into account, Isco has nothing to be worried about.

"The problem is that I have 25 players and only 11 can start," Zidane said of Isco ahead of their trip to Las Palmas, according to ESPN. "[Isco] wants to play more, but so do the rest. Today it can be Isco's problem but tomorrow it could be Gareth [Bale].

"I just try to do what is best for the team and manage this situation in the best possible way. I don't see what they do in their national team when making a decision."

GABRIEL BOUYS/GettyImages

"Isco is of Madrid and will remain here," Zidane said. "I want to keep all of my players. Isco is a player that I like. What he does, he does well. I'm happy with Isco. What I can say about Isco is that he always gives his all.

"I'm not unjust with Isco. Perhaps he does not have the same starring role here but has proved that he is an important player for the team.