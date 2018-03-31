Reds Fans React After Adam Lallana Leaves Selhurst Park on Crutches After 4 Minutes of Return

By 90Min
March 31, 2018

It doesn't rain but it pours if you're Liverpool midfielder Adam Lallana, it would seem.

The Reds attacking midfielder has endured an injury-plagued season so far for Jurgen Klopp's team, and there's still no light at the end of the tunnel for Lallana after he limped off injured in the clash with Crystal Palace on Saturday.

In scenes reminiscent of another Liverpool sicknote - Daniel Sturridge - Lallana lasted just three minutes after coming as a substitute before he hurt himself in a tackle with Eagles ace Luka Milivojevic.

Without missing a beat, football fans flocked to Twitter to express their dismay, or to have a good laugh, at Lallana's expense in the immediate aftermath of him being substituted for Dejan Lovren:

A hamstring injury had been the reason behind Lallana's stop-start season so far, with the England international missing 21 games for the Reds due to the persistent issue. In total he's only featured 13 times for Liverpool since the end of last season and has only lasted the full 90 minutes once - the 0-0 draw with Porto at Anfield earlier this month.

It's unclear whether Lallana will return before this season is over, but his chances of making it to Russia for the World Cup will have taken a significant blow with this latest setback.

