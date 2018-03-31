Reds Fans React After Adam Lallana Leaves Selhurst Park on Crutches After 4 Minutes of Return

It doesn't rain but it pours if you're Liverpool midfielder Adam Lallana, it would seem.

The Reds attacking midfielder has endured an injury-plagued season so far for Jurgen Klopp's team, and there's still no light at the end of the tunnel for Lallana after he limped off injured in the clash with Crystal Palace on Saturday.

Adam Lallana has left Selhurst Park on crutches with a hamstring problem. — Dominic King (@DominicKing_DM) March 31, 2018

In scenes reminiscent of another Liverpool sicknote - Daniel Sturridge - Lallana lasted just three minutes after coming as a substitute before he hurt himself in a tackle with Eagles ace Luka Milivojevic.

Without missing a beat, football fans flocked to Twitter to express their dismay, or to have a good laugh, at Lallana's expense in the immediate aftermath of him being substituted for Dejan Lovren:

Adam Lallana was on the pitch for less time than it would take you to listen to Africa by Toto. — Jonny Sharples (@JonnyGabriel) March 31, 2018

I actually feel sorry for Adam Lallana — Sam (@SimplyKane_) March 31, 2018

Adam Lallana looks injured after 2 minutes on the field. Surely not. — Empire of the Kop (@empireofthekop) March 31, 2018

64th minute - Adam Lallana subbed on

69th minute - Adam Lallana subbed off injured



Liverpool trying to keep him fit like... #LFC #CRYLIV pic.twitter.com/kQRmvfRFx9 — Sporting Index (@sportingindex) March 31, 2018

5 - Adam Lallana's spell of five minutes is the shortest amount of time a substitute has played before being subbed off in the Premier League this season. Cameo. — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) March 31, 2018

Adam Lallana is made of glass.. To be fair though carrying that ego must put a lot of strain on his body. — Andrew Davis (@andydavis1978) March 31, 2018

A hamstring injury had been the reason behind Lallana's stop-start season so far, with the England international missing 21 games for the Reds due to the persistent issue. In total he's only featured 13 times for Liverpool since the end of last season and has only lasted the full 90 minutes once - the 0-0 draw with Porto at Anfield earlier this month.

It's unclear whether Lallana will return before this season is over, but his chances of making it to Russia for the World Cup will have taken a significant blow with this latest setback.

