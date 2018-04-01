Danny Murphy Claims Newcastle Ace Should '100%' Make England's World Cup Squad

Former England midfielder Danny Murphy has stated he believes Newcastle United's Jonjo Shelvey should "100%" be included in Gareth Southgate's World Cup plans this summer.

There has been an increase in calls for the 26-year-old to be called-up since the beginning of this season, with the Londoner catching the eye with his range of passing and general ability on the ball.

The Magpies creator was once again the topic of conversation following the Toon's 1-0 win over Huddersfield Town on Saturday, with yet another stellar showing to help his side secure their third successive home win.

Good to see Jonjo Shelvey and Aaron Mooy on Match of the Day together after today's match. pic.twitter.com/xVUE0oW8Kz — Jonny Sharples (@JonnyGabriel) March 31, 2018

And following the victory, Murphy told Match of the Day he is certain Shelvey should be on the plane to Russia.

"100%", the pundit replied when asked if the Newcastle man could provide something different in Southgate's squad. I think in terms of opening up a packed defence, Jonjo Shelvey is the best passer we have got.

“I understand the other side of it, discipline or defensive responsibilities, but when you look at the England squad and players in his position…Maybe not to start – but I would take him [to Russia].

How is Shelvey ignored by England? Yes he can be a bit hot-headed but what a player #nufc #bbcmotd — Steve (@stealthysteve_) March 31, 2018

“Because I think against packed defences Jonjo Shelvey is the one who can do that.”

England face off against Tunisia and Panama in two of their three group stage contests, and as was shown in France two years ago, the Three Lions often struggle against opposition who are willing to sit deep and play a more destructive game.

However, should Shelvey not be selected, which at this point looks likely, they may well be missing out on the key to finally unlock that issue.