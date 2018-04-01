Ian Wright Certain Liverpool Star Will Stay With Club Over Summer Despite Rising Interest

Ian Wright has stated he believes Mohamed Salah will remain at Liverpool next season, despite continued speculation.

The 25-year-old has enjoyed a stunning debut campaign at Anfield since making his £39m move from Serie A outfit Roma in the summer, netting 29 goals in 31 Premier League games for the Reds as well as eight in nine in the Champions League.

Most goals scored by an African player in a single Premier League season:



Didier Drogba (29)

Mohamed Salah (29)



Continental kings. 👑 pic.twitter.com/arrm3OB05V — Squawka Football (@Squawka) March 31, 2018

Due to the Egypt international's sensational form, La Liga giants Real Madrid are said to be showing interest, with Los Blancos keen to rebuild their squad following a dismal domestic campaign which has seen them drift 13 points behind league leaders Barcelona with eight games to go and dumped out of the Copa del Rey by relegation-threatened Leganes.

However, despite Florentino Perez and Zinedine Zidane reportedly eyeing Salah as a potential summer Galactico, former Arsenal striker and now TV pundit Ian Wright has claimed, according to the Sport Review, he only sees the dangerous attacker at one club next term; Liverpool.

As it’s Easter Sunday I’d just like to take a moment to give thanks and praise to our Lord and Saviour Mohamed Salah 🙌 — LFC Stanley House (@LFCStanleyHouse) April 1, 2018

“Yes. Of course he will”, the 54-year-old replied when asked if he believes the pacy all-round star will still be lining up in front of the Kop come August.

The Egyptian, who will feature for his country at this summer's World Cup in Russia, has been instrumental in the Merseysiders' success so far this season which currently sees them inside the top four and attempting to reach their first Champions League semi final since 2008.

However, to do so, Jurgen Klopp's men will have to overcome Manchester City, an outfit Salah scored Liverpool's crucial fourth goal against in his side's 4-3 win over the Citizens in January.