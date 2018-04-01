Liverpool Fans Take to Twitter to Voice Displeasure at Star's Poor Display Against Palace

By 90Min
April 01, 2018

Liverpool fans made their feelings known about Georginio Wijnaldum's performance against Crystal Palace on Saturday - and they definitely weren't happy.

The Reds ran out 2-1 winners at Selhurst Park thanks to goals from Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah, and now look very good for Champions League qualification for next season.

Jordan Mansfield/GettyImages

It wasn't the finest collective performance from Jurgen Klopp's side, but Dutchman Wijnaldum seemed to cop the most flack online.

The former Newcastle man, along with midfield partner Jordan Henderson, failed to stamp any kind of authority on the game and only registered just 36 touches in the game - which was only two more than goalkeeper Loris Karius for some perspective - and was withdrawn midway through the second half.

The £23m 2016 signing is by no means a poor player, but is struggling at the moment to build up any kind of momentum to influence games, while Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is clearly offering more of an impact.

Wijnaldum has made 27 appearances for the Reds this season in the Premier League, 21 of which have been starts, but he may have some trouble adding to that he if continues to be a passenger while players like Chamberlain, Emre Can and James Milner are playing more effectively.

