Liverpool Fans Take to Twitter to Voice Displeasure at Star's Poor Display Against Palace

Liverpool fans made their feelings known about Georginio Wijnaldum's performance against Crystal Palace on Saturday - and they definitely weren't happy.

The Reds ran out 2-1 winners at Selhurst Park thanks to goals from Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah, and now look very good for Champions League qualification for next season.

It wasn't the finest collective performance from Jurgen Klopp's side, but Dutchman Wijnaldum seemed to cop the most flack online.

The former Newcastle man, along with midfield partner Jordan Henderson, failed to stamp any kind of authority on the game and only registered just 36 touches in the game - which was only two more than goalkeeper Loris Karius for some perspective - and was withdrawn midway through the second half.

Did you play today? — BATMAN 🦇 LFC (@LFC1994YNWA) March 31, 2018

You were a ghost,mate. — Scouser Ronald Mbuzani (@Ba_Jordan_LFC) March 31, 2018

Is it just me whos blood starts boiling when Wijnaldum appears on the screen? — - (@Coutinho14i) March 31, 2018

I really like Wijnaldum but he's very much from the new Dutch school of "whatever you say, boss" players. You say jump, he says how high. You say run, he says where. He, like Kuyt, shines in the big matches when things come down to discipline and preparation but here he's lost. — Anton (@Antonstotle) March 31, 2018

Too often Wijnaldum is a total passenger in these types of games. Hiding from receiving possession and when he does, nearly always takes a needless amount of touches before slowly passing backwards again and again. — Joel Rabinowitz (@joel_archie) March 31, 2018

Why Klopp would decide to play Wijnaldum instead of Chamberlain has me baffled — ₁ (@KariusEdition) March 31, 2018

I don’t rate Wijnaldum at all. He has nothing special to his game. Just does 3 yard passes — Dan (@Lazallana) March 31, 2018

Henderson getting slaughtered but wijnaldum not turned up again but gets away with coz he smiles a lot and posts boss selfies — RILEY (@lfc_riley) March 31, 2018

Has Wijnaldum ever played a good away game? — LFC Fans Corner (@LFCFansCorner) March 31, 2018

What does Wijnaldum offer? It’s like we are playing with 10 men always ghosting this guy. — ‏ً (@ClinicalFirmino) March 31, 2018

The £23m 2016 signing is by no means a poor player, but is struggling at the moment to build up any kind of momentum to influence games, while Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is clearly offering more of an impact.

Wijnaldum has made 27 appearances for the Reds this season in the Premier League, 21 of which have been starts, but he may have some trouble adding to that he if continues to be a passenger while players like Chamberlain, Emre Can and James Milner are playing more effectively.

