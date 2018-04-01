Matt Le Tissier Hails Tottenham Defender & Claims He's 'Up There With the Best Around'

Former England and Southampton midfielder Matt Le Tissier has stated he believes Tottenham Hotspur defender Kieran Trippier possesses attributes that are "up there with the best around".

The 27-year-old has forced his way into Spurs' starting lineup with regularity this season following the £50m departure of Kyle Walker to Manchester City in the summer; making 27 starts for the Lilywhites across the Premier League, Champions League, FA Cup and League Cup.

The right back has also all but booked his place in the Three Lions' World Cup squad ahead of their visit to Russia following the conclusion of the domestic campaign; featuring from the outset in both of Gareth Southgate's selections against the Netherlands and Italy last month.

Kieran trippier is underated. Has pacey, can defend and arguable the best at delivering a cross #NEDENG — Dave knight (@bigdk100) March 23, 2018

"I like Kieran Trippier, his delivery up there with the best around", the television pundit wrote.





"I like Kieran Trippier, his delivery up there with the best around", the television pundit wrote.

Kieran trippier is the best RB in the prem — harrison (@hworden20) April 1, 2018

The 27-year-old joined the north Londoners from Burnley in the summer of 2015 for a fee of around £3.5m; something that is increasingly looking like yet another piece of stellar business from Daniel Levy and co alongside other recent youth acquisitions such as Dele Alli.

Since then, the defender has gone on to become a firm favourite with the Spurs fans as well as boss Mauricio Pochettino, who once again placed his faith in his defender during the Lilywhites' trip to Stamford Bridge.