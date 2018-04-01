Paul Pogba Insists He Has 'No Problem' With Mourinho & Opens Up On Being Dropped From First Team

By 90Min
April 01, 2018

Paul Pogba has insisted there is "no problem" between him and boss Jose Mourinho despite falling out of favour at Manchester United recently. 

The France international was overlooked by his Portuguese manager for the Red Devils' crucial contests against Sevilla in the Champions League, Liverpool in the Premier League and Brighton & Hove Albion in the FA Cup. 

The 25-year-old was, however, included from the outset during his side's 2-0 win over Swansea City on Saturday, and amid talk his relationship with Mourinho is fractured, the player insisted during an interview with Telefoot, as quoted by Sky Sports, that there is no issue on his side of the relationship. 

"It's true [being benched] has never happened to me, but it can strengthen me", Pogba said. "You have to go through these periods to make you stronger.

"There is no problem with Mourinho. It's not me who picks the team. Ask the coach if you want to know why I play less. I respect his choices."

Due to the reported falling out, speculation surrounding Manchester United's record signing's future has increased throughout the season, with a move away from Old Trafford touted for the Frenchman. 

However, Pogba was keen to put those rumours to bed, insisting that his time with the Red Devils is not up yet. 

"It's too early to talk about a departure from United, the situation can change", the Frenchman added. 

The player's comments come days following boss Jose Mourinho claiming it was solely down to the 25-year-old to change his fortunes at the club. 

“Ask him”, Mourinho said when quizzed why Pogba's chances have been limited. “Ask him when you get a chance when he thinks about it”.

