Real Madrid Line Up Shock Summer Swoop for Former Striker Morata if Lewandowski Bid Fails

Real Madrid are considering a shock bid for former striker Alvaro Morata, signed by Chelsea from the Spanish giants just last summer.

Los Blancos sold the Spaniard to the Blues last summer for an initial £58m, despite his excellent minutes per goal record last season.

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

Fans were not happy with his departure at the time, and the Spanish giants appeared to miss Morata quite a bit earlier on in the current season, with Karim Benzema struggling for consistency in front of goal - a time when Morata enjoyed his best period of form for his new club.

Things haven't gone quite so well for the 25-year-old in the second half of the season - he hasn't scored a goal in the Premier League since Boxing Day.

As reported by the Mirror, Madrid are ready to swallow their pride and admit they were wrong to sell Morata by making an offer for the striker - if they fail to land Bayern Munich hitman Robert Lewandowski.

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

The Poland international is supposedly the top target but Bayern would surely not let him go without a fight.

If Morata moved back to the Bernabeu this summer it would be his third time signing for Real in his career so far. He scored 11 goals during his first stint, and then hit 20 in all competitions last season after returning from Juventus, before arriving in the Premier League with Chelsea.

