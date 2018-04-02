'Another Bakayoko?' West Ham Fans Not Impressed By Links to £35m Porto Midfielder Moussa Marega

West Ham fans think the club should be focusing on other targets after reports emerged linking them with Porto midfielder Moussa Marega.

The Hammers would face competition from Premier League rivals Everton and Swansea City if they were to make a move for the 26-year-old, according to the Mirror.

Marega is said to have a £35m buyout clause and, despite the player being keen on a move to England, the Portugese giants are known for driving a hard bargain.

The French-born midfielder is a senior international for Mali, and has 13 caps for the African nation.

West Ham have fans have suggested on Twitter that they should be prioritising backup defenders, and one user even expressed concerns that the midfielder could be just like Chelsea 'flop' Tiémoué Bakayoko.

No thanks, backup defenders please — Lew (@MintedMasuaku) April 1, 2018

@WestHam_Central Rather go after Embaki then Marega. — Joshua (@SchroerJr) April 1, 2018

West Ham to offer £5m. — 🔵Tiny lloyd🔵 (@LloydTiny) April 1, 2018

Marega could be considered as a solid signing for West Ham, however they have also previously been linked with a move for Anderlecht midfielder Leander Dendoncker. The club have also held a long-term interest in Sporting Lisbon midfielder William Carvalho.

Midfield may not be a priority for David Moyes this summer, however. The club already have Mark Noble, Cheikhou Kouyaté and Pedro Obiang amongst their strong central midfield options.