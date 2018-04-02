Arsenal & Chelsea Alerted as Allegri Admits He Will 'Certainly' Manage Abroad After Juventus Spell

Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri has revealed that he will manage in a different country when his spell in Turin comes to an end.

This news will excite Arsenal and Chelsea supporters, as both teams have been linked with a move for the experienced manager this summer. Both Arsene Wenger and Antonio Conte are under extreme pressure at Arsenal and Chelsea respectively, with neither man certain of a job ahead of next season.

Massimiliano Allegri exclusive interview: 'The coach should base decisions on sensations...otherwise football would be like a PlayStation game' | @JBurtTelegraph https://t.co/PMGh74hBM6 — Telegraph Football (@TeleFootball) April 2, 2018

The 50-year-old Italian broke the news in an interview with the Telegraph. "Certainly I will go abroad," he said. "In Italy, finished." Allegri has even been learning English in anticipation of a move to the Premier League.

He already has experience of managing against English sides, having guided Juventus to an impressive Champions League victory against Tottenham Hotspur.

During his interview with the Telegraph, Allegri explained how his side exploited Spurs to come away with the victory.

IAN KINGTON/GettyImages

"Tottenham are certainly a great side and a great club," he said. "But I knew that during the match there was a period of maybe 15 or 20 minutes where they will concede goals. That's why I told my players to stay very focused, very targeted, because we had to exploit that. And that's what they did.

"I had a clear idea in my mind what we had to do considering we had no strikers on the bench, just full-backs."

Allegri also gave Arsenal and Chelsea fans an exciting insight into his coaching philosophy, insisting that he relies on his instinct rather than obsessing around tactics and statistics.

IAN KINGTON/GettyImages

"I could never be a coach who mainly focuses on tactics or analytics because I am more instinctive," he explained. "The coach, in my opinion, bases his decisions on sensations, on perceptions.

"Otherwise it would be enough to sit in front of the computer and football would be like a PlayStation. And that is not what I am.

"In football there are a lot of people who try to reach perfection with figures, with tactics but it's impossible because there are too many variables."