Barcelona Receive Injury Boost as Midfielder Returns Ahead of Crucial Champions League Clash

Barcelona's midfield anchor Sergio Busquets has been given a clean bill of health ahead of their Champions League match against Roma and will be available for selection for Ernesto Valverde on Wednesday, according to Sport.

The Spain international had suffered a foot injury during the last round of the Champions League against Chelsea, with initial tests showing that Busquets could miss up to three weeks of competitive football.

But the 29-year-old has returned a few days ahead of schedule and he has been training with his teammates in Sant Joan Despí on Monday.





For Roma, Radja Nainggolan and Lorenzo Pellegrini are expected to be available on Wednesday, but Turkish youngster Cengiz Ünder has been ruled out of Eusebio Di Francesco's squad.





Barcelona will be hoping they don't have to rely on the individual brilliance of Lionel Messi for consecutive matchdays after the Argentine superstar came off the bench to rescue a last-gasp draw against Sevilla in La Liga.

If Sergi Roberto picks up a booking in the first leg against AS Roma, he will be unavailable for the second leg due to suspension.



An untidy finish from Franco Vázquez had put Sevilla into a first half lead at the Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán before Luis Muriel doubled the hosts' advantage via the woodwork early in the second half.

Luis Suárez pulled one goal back for Barcelona in the last few moments of the game and Messi completed the turnaround just a minute later with a perfectly placed strike from outside the area.