Bellerin & Ozil Kiss and Make Up Following On-Pitch Exchange of Words Against Stoke

By 90Min
April 02, 2018

Arsenal duo Mesut Ozil and Hector Bellerin have cooled talk of a rift between the two players following an on-pitch argument against Stoke. Heading into half-time with the score stuck at 0-0, the Gunners were booed off the pitch at the Emirates, and tempers within the playing squad were flaring.

The game eventually ended with a 3-0 victory for the home side, and Arsenal walked away with all three points with smiles on their faces. However, before the scoring started, Bellerin and Ozil were involved in some sort of exchange, with the German seemingly telling his teammate that he talks too much...  

BEN STANSALL/GettyImages

An unusual sign of leadership from the playmaker. For what feels like years, Arsenal haven't had an authoritative figure on the pitch - Ozil's outburst on Sunday afternoon.

Regardless of any risen tempers, the two look to have settled any differences they had with their social media activity following the game.

An obvious showing of affection from the pair - the feeling of actually winning a game must've gotten to their heads.

The Gunners are currently slumped in sixth in the Premier League, and look nowhere near managing to qualify for the Champions League through their league position. They sit 13 points adrift of fourth placed Tottenham, with Chelsea sat between the two sides. Only seven games remain of the season.

Arsene Wenger's best opportunity now lies in winning the Europa League. Arsenal face CSKA Moscow in the quarter final of the competition - hosting the Russian outfit on Thursday night before the return fixture a week later.

