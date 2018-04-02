Fans Call for Forgotten Liverpool Man to Start Against Man City Despite Lenghty Absence

Liverpool fans have been debating over which full-back should start against Manchester City in the Champions League this week, and it seems like the majority want Nathaniel Clyne to get the nod.

The England international hasn't played a single match this season, thanks to a back injury, but supporters have taken to Twitter to call for him to start over Trent Alexander-Arnold, who has actually been impressive this season.

Jordan Mansfield/GettyImages

As much as fans rate the youngster, they don't reckon he's experienced enough to deal with the threat that is City and would prefer it if Clyne were to start, now that he's fully recovered, despite his lengthy absence.

Below are some tweets in which they've made their feelings known: