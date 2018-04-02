Garth Crooks Admits Alli Had Him 'Choking On His Words' With Second Half Display Against Chelsea

BBC Sport pundit Garth Crooks admitted that Tottenham's Dele Alli made him choke on his own words after the midfielder's second half performance against Chelsea on Sunday.

Alli scored twice in quick succession after the break at Stamford Bridge, guiding his side to a 3-1 victory after Christian Eriksen had cancelled out Alvaro Morata's opener.

The 21-year-old has been heavily criticised this season, with many claiming that he is not performing to his usual standard.

His display on Sunday should have silenced any critics, and pundit Garth Crooks had to admit that the young midfielder proved him wrong with his second half contribution in the London derby.

Crooks wrote on BBC Sport's website, “I spent the first hour of the match against Chelsea bemoaning his lack of contribution to the game and then spent the rest of the game choking on my words.

“Make no mistake, Alli has struggled this season but his manager has shown great faith in this player and the talent has responded. With Alli coming back to form and Harry Kane back from injury, Spurs suddenly look a force again,” he continued.

While Crooks appreciated Alli's impact against Chelsea, he is still amongst the many critics that are insisting that Alli has not emulated his impressive form of the past two seasons.

Has Dele Alli's standard really dropped this season? #MOTD2 pic.twitter.com/m9GHxpg8jj — Match of the Day (@BBCMOTD) April 1, 2018

However, the England international's stats still illustrate a successful campaign for Spurs, and many have forgotten that he is only 21. Alli may not have scored as many goals this term, or had as many stand out performances, but opponents are now aware of his ability and are working hard to limit his influence on games.

The midfielder is a young player who is still early on in his career, and on Sunday he showed that if he is given one chance he can produce something magic.





