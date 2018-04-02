Juan Mata Vows to Delay Rivals' Title Party in 'Special' Manchester Derby

Manchester United midfielder Juan Mata is eager to give fans what they deserve in next week's derby at the Etihad stadium, insisting that United are desperate to win despite not being in an "ideal situation" in the league table.

The Spaniard admitted that there is a feeling of disappointment within the club surrounding the points gap between United and City, but Mata is adamant the Red Devils won't go down without a fight as they look to delay their rival's title party by at least another week.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

"This week, we will keep working on a game that many people are already talking about," Mata wrote in a blog post on Manchester United's official website. "Of course, I mean the derby against City.

"This game doesn’t come in an ideal situation, for there’s quite a gap of points between the two of us, but we all know that it’s a special game. We’re looking forward to playing against them and having a good performance. That’s what our fans deserve."

United will be hoping that they can cause an upset next week and become just the second team to win against Pep Guardiola's side in the Premier League.

📅 Our fixtures in April begin with a Manchester derby and end with a north London double-header... pic.twitter.com/Yv0IIf8HcB — Manchester United (@ManUtd) April 2, 2018

(You may also like Man Utd Star Eager to Stay With 'Greatest Club in England' Despite Transfer Links)





A win for the Red Devils could see their hunt to secure second place in the table boosted, with Liverpool and Tottenham facing tough tests away from home against Everton and Stoke respectively.





Mata also ended his blog post by offering his support to England legend Ray Wilkins following his cardiac arrest last week, as well as Pelayo Novo - a former Real Ovideo academy player who was seriously injured at a hotel in Huesca.