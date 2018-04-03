Andy Robertson Claims Pressure Is on Man City & Anfield Atmosphere Could Be Key Ahead of UCL Clash

There's an unmissable night of football coming up as Liverpool take on Manchester City in the Champions League quarter finals, and Reds defender Andy Robertson has backed the famous Anfield crowd to help make all the difference on Wednesday night.

It's no longer a matter of if, but when Manchester City lift the Premier League title as the Sky Blues have maintained their 16 point lead at the top of the table.

While City are destined to become domestic champions, the Champions League is a different beast, at least according to Liverpool defender Robertson.

Robertson, who was speaking to the press ahead of the meeting at Anfield, believes all the pressure will be on league champions-elect Man City.

"Everyone knows Liverpool fans take to the Champions League very well," said Robertson, as quoted by the Liverpool Echo. "Premier League, week-in-week-out, they're brilliant, but Champions League they take it up a level. Hopefully we can use it to our advantage."

Liverpool inflicted City's only league defeat of the season in a thrilling 4-3 victory at home in January. The Anfield faithful certainly rallied behind their team to end City's unbeaten run, and the noise in the stadium could play a big part again this week.

Robertson: "City in January was probably our most complete performance of the season. We managed to press them all over the field, defensively we were spot on and we took our chances."



Robertson knows that the Reds will need to recreate that performance to overcome City again.

Robertson knows that the Reds will need to recreate that performance to overcome City again.





"You need to look at your opponent individually but we need to work as a team in twos and threes to win the ball back as quick as we can. If we can keep their top players quiet and let our top players create the chances they have all season then we can hopefully take a win going into the Etihad."

City have the chance to win a historic treble in what would become the greatest season in their history. The Carabao Cup is already in the bag, and the Premier League title could be lifted in a couple of weeks. The Champions League remains the biggest obstacle for City to overcome this term.

Robertson: “City have been the best team in the league but this is the Champions League. We’re in the quarter-finals and we deserve to be here. We’ll be looking to get through.”



"Man City, all over, their movement, it's a joy to watch," Robertson added. "As a defender you need to be aware of that. If we can focus on where they're going we can stop the ball coming and get a block in or whatever.

"They will win the Premier League and will win a lot of trophies. That could give them a wee bit added pressure. We've played the same amount of games they have and we'll be looking to get through.

"They're playing against the team that are third, so maybe a wee bit more added pressure. We can use that to our advantage. If we're underdogs then so be it."