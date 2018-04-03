Arsenal Fans Tip Midfielder to Become Permanent Captain as Speculation Looms Over Wilshere Future

A number of Arsenal fans have tipped Aaron Ramsey to be given the captaincy on a permanent basis after the midfielder ended Sunday's win over Stoke City with the armband.

With current club captain Per Mertesacker retiring at the end of the season and taking over as the club's academy manager, Arsene Wenger will have to name a new permanent captain in the summer unless the responsibility is passed down to Laurent Koscielny - who has worn the armband for the large majority of the season in Mertesacker's absence.

In recent weeks the captaincy has been handed to Jack Wilshere, due to the persistent injury problems of Koscielny and Mertesacker. However, with the 26 year-old's contract ending this summer, it is difficult to see Wilshere as a long term option for the captaincy, especially with the midfielder confirming that contract talks haven't progressed.

Ross Kinnaird/GettyImages

Ramsey's long term future at Arsenal is also up for discussion, with his current contract expiring at the end of the 2018/19 campaign.

Speaking to BT Sport last month regarding a new deal, the Welshman said: "Nothing to comment on at the moment, I think they've been busy to tie up other contracts at the moment."

Despite this, a number of Arsenal fans have claimed that Ramsey should be the permanent captain for next season following seeing the Welsh international end the game against Stoke with the armband on.

Here's what some Arsenal supporters had to say about Ramsey becoming the new captain: