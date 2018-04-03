Chiellini Names Real Madrid Star As the 'Best Central Defender in the World' Ahead of UCL Clash

Juventus defender Giorgio Chiellini has rated Real Madrid counterpart Sergio Ramos as "the best central defender in the world" ahead of the Champions League clash between the teams on Tuesday night.

Chiellini is also one of the best centre-backs in football today, but the Italian has admitted that he isn't as good as Ramos as he lacks his speed and technical ability, ahead of his side's quarter-final clash with Los Blancos.

Hamish Blair/GettyImages

"I will never have the technical quality or the speed of Sergio Ramos, he is the best central defender in the world and knows how to perform in the big games but also in Spain is Pique who was fortunate to develop alongside Puyol," he said, via Marca.

Madrid and Juve were last year's Champions League finalists, with the Spanish side going on to lift the trophy, but Chiellini has said that I Bianconeri are more determined than ever to get one over Zinedine Zidane's side, with the sides now poised for a knockout round rematch of last year's final.

"To lose a final is painful, obviously, but it is very good to play them," he remarked. "This year we are more determined than ever to achieve something important.

JAVIER SORIANO/GettyImages

"The Spanish are always the favourites, (Man) City and Bayern are doing well but Real Madrid and Barcelona have something extra."

The defender also weighed in on the Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi debate, explaining what makes both of the players as good as they are.

"Cristiano has changed his style of play over the past two years," he noted. "His strength comes from wanting to be the best all the time while Messi has an incredible speed off the mark."

Juve and Madrid will face off in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final tie on Tuesday, with The Old Lady playing at home. Of course, Chiellini will be hoping that the likes of Paulo Dybala and Gonzalo Higuain will be able to get the better of Ramos and Co. in Turin.



