'Could be a Good Summer': Tottenham Fans React to News of Possible Toby Alderweireld Replacement

By 90Min
April 03, 2018

Tottenham fans have reacted with delight to a report claiming that Spurs have turned their attention to Ajax starlet Matthijs de Ligt, in their quest to find a summer replacement for contract rebel Toby Alderweireld. 

A report from football.london claims that Tottenham are ready to make a £50m summer swoop for the 18-year-old Ajax centre back, after contract talks with Alderweireld collapsed. 

Spurs aren't the only team interested in the youngster, however, and will face competition from a host of other clubs for his signature. Premier League rivals Manchester United, Manchester City and Arsenal have all been linked with the Dutch international in recent months

Nevertheless, the report cites Spurs' strong working relationship with Ajax as a major advantage in the hotly contested pursuit. In recent years, Davinson Sanchez, Jan Vertonghen, Christian Eriksen and Alderweireld have all arrived from the Eredivisie outfit. 

As per the report, contrary to in previous seasons, the Spurs hierarchy are planning to complete their transfer business as early as possible in order to land the highly rated centre back ahead of their bigger spending rivals. 


Fans of the north London club were understandably excited by the news:





De Ligt made his debut for the Eredivisie giants back in September 2016, and has since made a total of 37 appearances for the club. 

This season, the 18-year-old has been an ever-present figure for de Godenzonen having started 28 of the club's 29 league games thus far, and became Ajax's youngest ever captain in January. 


His remarkable domestic form was then rewarded with an international call-up in March when he featured in the Netherland's friendlies against England and Portugal. 


