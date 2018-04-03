'Could be a Good Summer': Tottenham Fans React to News of Possible Toby Alderweireld Replacement

Tottenham fans have reacted with delight to a report claiming that Spurs have turned their attention to Ajax starlet Matthijs de Ligt, in their quest to find a summer replacement for contract rebel Toby Alderweireld.

A report from football.london claims that Tottenham are ready to make a £50m summer swoop for the 18-year-old Ajax centre back, after contract talks with Alderweireld collapsed.

Spurs aren't the only team interested in the youngster, however, and will face competition from a host of other clubs for his signature. Premier League rivals Manchester United, Manchester City and Arsenal have all been linked with the Dutch international in recent months.

Matthijs de Ligt:



- 56 games & 6 goals for Ajax

- 4 caps for Dutch NT

- one of Ajax' captains

- youngest debutant for Holland since 1945

- youngest player to ever start a European Final

- second-youngest goalscorer in Ajax’ history



18 years of age. Unbelievable talent. pic.twitter.com/xg3k7UTPYc — FootballTalentScout (@FTalentScout) March 24, 2018

Nevertheless, the report cites Spurs' strong working relationship with Ajax as a major advantage in the hotly contested pursuit. In recent years, Davinson Sanchez, Jan Vertonghen, Christian Eriksen and Alderweireld have all arrived from the Eredivisie outfit.

As per the report, contrary to in previous seasons, the Spurs hierarchy are planning to complete their transfer business as early as possible in order to land the highly rated centre back ahead of their bigger spending rivals.





Fans of the north London club were understandably excited by the news: