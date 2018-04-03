'Could be a Good Summer': Tottenham Fans React to News of Possible Toby Alderweireld Replacement

Tottenham fans have reacted with delight to a report claiming that Spurs have turned their attention to Ajax starlet Matthijs de Ligt, in their quest to find a summer replacement for contract rebel Toby Alderweireld.
A report from football.london claims that Tottenham are ready to make a £50m summer swoop for the 18-year-old Ajax centre back, after contract talks with Alderweireld collapsed.
Spurs aren't the only team interested in the youngster, however, and will face competition from a host of other clubs for his signature. Premier League rivals Manchester United, Manchester City and Arsenal have all been linked with the Dutch international in recent months.
Matthijs de Ligt:— FootballTalentScout (@FTalentScout) March 24, 2018
- 56 games & 6 goals for Ajax
- 4 caps for Dutch NT
- one of Ajax' captains
- youngest debutant for Holland since 1945
- youngest player to ever start a European Final
- second-youngest goalscorer in Ajax’ history
18 years of age. Unbelievable talent. pic.twitter.com/xg3k7UTPYc
Nevertheless, the report cites Spurs' strong working relationship with Ajax as a major advantage in the hotly contested pursuit. In recent years, Davinson Sanchez, Jan Vertonghen, Christian Eriksen and Alderweireld have all arrived from the Eredivisie outfit.
As per the report, contrary to in previous seasons, the Spurs hierarchy are planning to complete their transfer business as early as possible in order to land the highly rated centre back ahead of their bigger spending rivals.
Fans of the north London club were understandably excited by the news:
De Ligt to spurs and talks of us breaking wage structure for players and offering poch a new contract? Ahh could be a good summer— ً (@MauricioMagic) April 3, 2018
Cannot believe that Davinson Sanchez is only 21. He looks so muture it is just unbelievable. If we were to sign De Ligt this summer, it would be like Alderweireld was never here. It would be a puzzle that very few clubs could break down.— Spurs Centre (@Spurs_Centre) April 1, 2018
De Ligt coming to Spurs rumours? Yes please....— Jammyy (@JammyyGaming) April 3, 2018
If #spurs actually get @RyanSessegnon and #DeLigt (as rumoured) this summer it would be incredible. Ryan has been immense and De Ligt is Ajax captain at just 18 and the former defensive partner of Sanchez. Reads the game superb, big, strong, fast, can get forward too. pic.twitter.com/PoGT2xdS1k— ◄Darren Perry► (@mrdarrenperry) April 3, 2018
I have watched Ajax for many years and De Ligt and Sanchez was probably the best defence that they have had in my lifetime. If you think Sanchez is good De Ligt is unbelievable, and when they played together he covered Sanchez. Our perfect defence is Sanchez, De Ligt and Jan.— tweetmicka (@tweetmicka) April 2, 2018
De Ligt made his debut for the Eredivisie giants back in September 2016, and has since made a total of 37 appearances for the club.
This season, the 18-year-old has been an ever-present figure for de Godenzonen having started 28 of the club's 29 league games thus far, and became Ajax's youngest ever captain in January.
His remarkable domestic form was then rewarded with an international call-up in March when he featured in the Netherland's friendlies against England and Portugal.