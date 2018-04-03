Journalist Claims Everton in 'Advanced' Talks to Sign Colombian Full Back From Boca Juniors

Everton have reportedly struck a deal for Colombian full back Frank Fabra from Boca Juniors.

ESPN journalist Emiliano Raddi reported on Twitter that Fabra's representatives were in London last week to discuss a potential deal for around £5m, with negotiations in an 'advanced' stage.

FRANCK FIFE/GettyImages

Although Everton fans may bot be aware of 27-year-old Fabra, who has spent his entire career in South America, the defender has been a mainstay for both Boca Juniors as well as for Colombia for the last few seasons and was most recently a part of the national side that defeated France 3-2 during the international break.

The pacy defender has made 21 appearances for for Boca this season contributing two goals and three assists.

Frank Fabra será próximo jugador del Everton. La semana pasada su representante viajó a Inglaterra y avanzó en la oferta que #Boca pretende por el jugador colombiano. La oferta superaría los 5 millones de Euros. pic.twitter.com/xXbk6G1HOn — Emiliano Raddi (@EmilianoRaddi) April 3, 2018

Everton have been in the market for a left back for some time, with the issue being mentioned by Sam Allardyce in one of his first press conferences. However, no deal was struck in January and Leighton Baines' return from injury has helped negate the issue for the short term.

Baines who has been a great servant to the club, amassing 397 appearances, is in the twilight of his career at 33-years-old and news of the move for Fabra could prove to be a welcome piece of good news in what has been a painful season for the Blue half of Merseyside.