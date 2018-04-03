Jurgen Klopp Issues Update on Injured Star Adam Lallana After Limping Off Against Palace

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has delivered some positive news for both Reds fans and England supporters by revealing Adam Lallana's injury is not as bad as first feared, and he could return before the end of the season.

The midfielder was forced off the pitch after just five minutes at Selhurst Park after coming on as a substitute, and initially there were fears that his season was over.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

But, as quoted by the club's official website, Klopp said: "Thank God, that’s not as bad as we thought - a number of weeks.

"There is a little hope, of course, that we can maybe use him again this season but we have to wait; it is absolutely not the time to bring any rush into the situation.

5 - Adam Lallana's spell of five minutes is the shortest amount of time a substitute has played before being subbed off in the Premier League this season. Cameo. — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) March 31, 2018

"It is not the Adam Lallana season so far. It makes the season so far even more special when you think that we have played the season without him. He will be back for pre-season, of course."

Klopp had said in the immediate aftermath of the 2-1 win that Lallana's leg had looked 'really serious', but after some assessments by the medical staff it turns out he won't be out for too long.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

It will be interesting to see what this means for England's next squad - Lallana is undoubtedly one of the most technically gifted players the Three Lions have, but he has hardly featured this season as a result of constant injury problems.

Gareth Southgate names his final squad at the end of the month, and will have a big call to make over a player who, at full fitness, would surely be afforded a seat on the plan to Russia.

