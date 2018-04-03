Liverpool vs Manchester City Preview: Classic Encounter, Team News & More

The two remaining hopes for British football will battle it out Wednesday night in the first leg of their Champions League quarter final.



With a place in the semi final at stake, both Liverpool and Manchester City are expected to field their best available starting lineups with European football's biggest prize at stake.



Anfield will play host to Wednesday night's game, and the promise of a hostile environment for their visiting Manchester neighbours has been rumoured ever since the quarter final draw took place.



In what promises to be one of the most memorable Champions League ties, expect fireworks, thrills and some outstanding, attacking football.



Liverpool 3-2 Manchester City (April 13, 2014)





In the two sides' most meaningful meeting of recent times, this Premier League encounter was a real classic played out on Merseyside.



As the 2013/14 season was drawing to a close, Liverpool looked set to win their first ever Premier League title, with the match between the two branded as a title decider.



In a typical fast start in front of the home crowd, the Reds raced into a 2-0 lead with goals from (now Manchester City man) Raheem Sterling and a Martin Skrtel header.



However, City weren't about to let their grasp on the title slip that quickly and hit back in the second half with a goal from David Silva and an unfortunate Glen Johnson own goal to level the proceedings heading into the final stretch of the match.



Brazilian Phillippe Coutinho struck the winner for Liverpool in the 78th minute giving the Reds a 3-2 win on the day and dreams of a Premier League title. Alas it wasn't to be an City had the last laugh as they claimed the league on the final day of the season.



Team News



Joël Matip is likely to require surgery on a thigh injury.



Joël Matip is likely to require surgery on a thigh injury.

Liverpool look set to be without a host of players going into the first leg on Wednesday night at Anfield.

Joel Matip looks set to miss the rest of the season after requiring surgery on a thigh injury he sustained in training. Emre Can is also a massive doubt for Jurgen Klopp's side after missing their last Premier League fixture against Crystal Palace with a back injury he picked up on international duty for Germany. Adam Lallana is another expected casualty after coming off injured at the weekend.



Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero has been ruled out, while Pep Guardiola also has a few players facing a race to fitness for Wednesday night's clash. John Stones missed the last Premier League fixture after suffering a concussion with England over the international break and will be hoping to back for the trip to Anfield - although his starting place has been less than assured even when fit recently.

Benjamin Mendy remains on the sidelines for the Citizens with a long-term knee injury that has already kept him out the majority of the season.



Fabian Delph will be hoping to push for a starting position at left-back for Pep Guardiola's side and hasn't featured for the Citizens since being sent off against Wigan in their FA Cup defeat.

Prediction







With both teams hosting such an array of attacking talent, it's hard to predict how this one will go down. Something that is certain, however, is that the football being played over the two leg should be nothing short of outstanding.



Liverpool will need to be at their very best to beat City over the two legs and this fixture at home is probably their best chance to do so - with the famous atmosphere of European nights at Anfield coming into play.



Klopp has an enviable record over Guardiola (although he was keen to play it down in his press conference) and home advantage could count for something in such a close encounter.





Prediction: Liverpool 2-1 Man City