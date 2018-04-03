Newcastle Loan Star Claims Heroic Debut Display Against Man Utd Will Stay With Him 'Forever'

Newcastle United loan goalkeeper Martin Dubravka opened up about that debut performance against Manchester United in February, describing it as "one of the best games I've played in".

The Slovakian stopper gave an in-depth interview for the official match day programme for Saturday's game with Huddersfield, where he spoke about his man of the match display in the 1-0 victory over United.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

His commanding performance against the Red Devils has seen Dubravka's popularity to soar since his move - he has since followed it up with two more clean sheets against Southampton and Huddersfield, and the Toon Army are thoroughly impressed with what they've seen so far.

He said, as quoted by the club's official website: "You need to find a way to show yourself, to the fans, the club. But I didn’t think of it in this way, you know. I thought, 'just go on the pitch and play football', what I love. I’m happy that the debut against Manchester United was probably one of the best games I’ve played in. It will stay in my mind forever."

Remarkably that day, Dubravka was only told two hours before kick off that he'd be playing from the start, which certainly says a lot about his character.

Mark Runnacles/GettyImages

He added: "I like to know I will play one day before the game, of course, because then you can prepare yourself. But maybe it was a good idea and a good choice to do it like this. Then after that, I tried to just be ready and enjoy the game."

It's been a solid start from the 29-year-old, who will come in for heavy praise at the end of the season if he continues in the same vein and the Magpies beat relegation.

