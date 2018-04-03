One of the Big Boys: Tottenham Announce Record Revenue Figures for 2016/17 Season

Tottenham Hotspur have announced record revenue for the 2016/17 after recording income of £306.3m for the 12 months ending 30th June 2017. It is a huge increase on the previous 2015/16 campaign, when revenue hit £209.8m.

That was achieved in spite of falling gate receipts, with attendances during 2016/17 forcibly reduced as a result of the north east corner of White Hart Lane being demolished as part of the developments for the new stadium.

Gate receipts for 2017/18 will of course be larger after temporarily moving to Wembley, with 2018/19 then the first season in the club's new 62,000-seat home.

Spurs took in just shy of £150m last season from television and media revenues, a huge increase on the £94.8m yielded from that income stream in 2015/16.

The club received £44.6m from competing in the Champions League group stage and the Europa League last 32, compared to takings of £18.7m for their European adventure 12 months earlier.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

Sponsorship and corporate hospitality revenue was also up on the previous year, as was revenue from merchandising.

All in all, Spurs were left with a very handsome net profit of £41.2m for the 2016/17 campaign, up from £33m the year before.

"Extraordinary levels of financial and human resource have seen significant progress on capital projects, with schemes underway at both the new stadium site and our Training Centre," chairman Daniel Levy said as part of the announcement.

IKIMAGES/GettyImages

"As custodians of the club we are ever-conscious of the need to ensure the future stability of the club whilst managing its growth.

"We are in an historic period for the club and there is a growing sense of excitement. There will, however, be many challenges in the coming months as we near the latter stages of the construction of the new stadium and its opening.

"The drive and determination to deliver our best across all areas of the club, together with the unity and support of all involved, will, I believe, see us meet those challenges."