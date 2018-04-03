Peter Stoger Set to Leave Dortmund as Bundesliga Club Opt Not to Renew Austrian's Contract

Peter Stoger will leave the Borussia Dortmund managerial hotseat once his temporary contract ends in May.

Die Borussen's current manager has been in place since 10th December when the Bundesliga side parted ways with Peter Bosz, but more upheaval is expected now that the Austrian won't be kept on past the end of this term.

The news comes via German newspaper Bild, who have reported that Dortmund will not look to extend his stay at Westfalenstadion after an inconsistent four-month stint in the dugout.

Dortmund were thrashed by Bayern Munich 6-0 in the Bundesliga at the Allianz Arena last weekend - a demoralising loss that leaves them a massive 21 points off the league leaders with 10 games of the season to go.

It is the manner of that defeat that appears to have made the minds of Dortmund's hierarchy up over whether to keep Stoger or not, and their decision was made easier by the 51-year-old's comments in the aftermath of that heavy defeat.

Stoger was quoted by ESPN as he said: "[The club] has to figure out which adjustments to make and there are big adjustments to be made, in my opinion. The position of the coach is certainly part of the equation and it eventually has to be assessed as well.

"I'm glad and proud to be working here but my life isn't completely defined by me standing on the sideline at BVB. I've done so many things in my life, I'm a very serene, happy person."

Dortmund have not officially commented on Stoger's long term future but it is thought that they will announce his departure soon after an internal meeting between the board's members agreed that it was the right decision to make.

Nice head coach Lucien Favre has been installed as the favourite to take up the reins once Stoger is relieved of his post, and it wouldn't take much to prise him away from France due to a £2.5m release clause fee in his contract with the Ligue 1 side.

