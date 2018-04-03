REVEALED: A Major Reason Why Napoli's Hopes of Ending Juve's Scudetto Dominance Have Faltered

Napoli fans will be cursing their team's fortunes, as they seemingly blew their best chance of ending Juventus' dominance of Serie A last weekend.

I Partenopei were favourites to end their rivals' incredible run of consecutive Scudetto triumphs earlier this term as they led the table, but in recent weeks their hopes have faltered, allowing Max Allegri's men to steal in and claim top spot.

What it's boiled down to in the end is how tired Napoli's best players have become after Maurizio Sarri apparently over-exerted them in all competitions. Don't believe us? Take a look at the evidence below as produced by La Gazzetta dello Sport:

⏱ Gazzetta dello Sport broke down the minutes played in Serie A for Napoli's players and Juve's players.



Maurizio Sarri has played 10 guys for well over 2,000 minutes.



Max Allegri has only played 3 guys for over 2,000 minutes so far this season. pic.twitter.com/9CyJiy0VY6 — Raffaele (@ItalianoCalcio) April 3, 2018

Those stats equate to 10 of Sarri's best players featuring for 90 minutes on 22 occasions this term. Compare that to only three of Juventus' biggest names completing a similar amount of full matches, and it's not hard to see where Napoli's problems lie.

Burnout has truly set in at Stadio San Paolo and, with only eight games of this term left to play, Napoli's stars will have to dig deep if they want to overhaul the four-point gap between them and Juve.

