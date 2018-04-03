Sevilla 1-2 Bayern Munich: Lucky Bavarians Claim UCL Advantage Against in Andalusia

Impending German champions Bayern Munich gained the upper hand in their Champions League quarter final match against a creative Sevilla side by snatching a 2-1 win at the Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán.

The Bavarians looked flat-footed throughout the first half and once again struggled to put in their best performance on the road in Europe. However, two heavily deflected goals have put the German side in control of the two-legged tie.

Bayern will take confidence from the result in Spain and they can now turn their attention back to Bundesliga action, where Jupp Heynckes' side can be crowned champions for a sixth consecutive season at the home of their neighbours Augsburg on Saturday.

Martin Rose/GettyImages

Sevilla will be travelling to Galicia this weekend where they will be looking to get back to winning ways against fellow Europa League chasers Celta Vigo.





Both sides spent much of the opening 10 minutes feeling each other out but Mats Hummels did have a sighter of goal just two minutes into the game, with Pablo Sarabia having Sevilla's first chance of the match shortly after.





As Bayern began to try and get a foothold in the game, Argentine midfielder Joaquin Correa went looking for a penalty under a challenge from Arturo Vidal. Italian referee Daniele Orsato rightly waved away appeals and even booked the 23-year-old for simulation.

Martin Rose/GettyImages

Sevilla should have taken the lead soon after when the ball fell to the right foot of Sarabia inside the penalty area. But the unmarked winger opened his body up too much and sent his effort well wide of Sven Ulreich's far post.

After forcing the German goalkeeper into a strong save with a long-range effort, Sarabia found the ball at his feet once again in the penalty area following an outstanding cross from Sergio Escudero.

This time the 25-year-old made no mistake and his left-footed strike nestled into the back of the net.

Bayern then found themselves back on level terms almost instantly but the Bavarians needed a huge slice of luck. First half substitute James Rodríguez linked up with Franck Ribéry and the Frenchman fizzed a low cross towards Robert Lewandowski.

Jesús Navas successfully intercepted the pass but he was unable to bring the ball under control and it squeezed in off the inside of David Soria's post just before half time.





Jupp Heynckes appeared to give his side the hairdryer treatment at the break and Bayern could have taken the lead shortly after the restart through Ribéry.

Javi Martínez was called upon in defence to stop Sevilla from taking the lead with an outstanding last-ditch tackle to deny Franco Vázquez a certain goal.

The Spanish midfielder then had a golden chance to put his side in front but David Soria's quick reactions kept Bayern Munich at bay once more.

JORGE GUERRERO/GettyImages

However, Sevilla's second choice keeper was helpless to stop the visitors taking the lead through Thiago Alcântara. A deep cross from Franck Ribéry was well met by the former Barcelona playmaker and his downward header took a huge deflection off Sergio Escudero before finding the back of the net.





Sevilla tried to burst into life after going behind and Vincenzo Montella made a number of positive substitutions. The likes of Steven Nzonzi and Sandro Ramírez were able to sting Sven Ulreich's palms with long-range efforts but the hosts struggled to create any clear chances.





Bayern successfully shut up shop in the final five minutes of the game and were able to hold on to claim the win. Jupp Heynckes will demand his side improve their performance during the second leg but the 72-year-old will be confident of keeping Sevilla out at the Allianz Arena.