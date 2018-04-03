West Ham United Set to Announce the Signing of Former Chelsea Wonderkid on Scholarship Deal

West Ham are set to announce the signing of a 16-year-old goalkeeper as one of their scholars for next season.

Daniel Jinadu recently quit Chelsea and moved to the London Stadium in the January transfer window, and is now on the verge of signing a scholarship deal with the Hammers as reported by All Nigerian Soccer, which has been described as 'a top piece of business'.

BEN STANSALL/GettyImages

Jinadu, a Under-16 England international of Nigerian descent, was on the radars of Tottenham, Southampton, Leicester, West Brom, Birmingham and even AC Milan, but the youngster has elected to remain in the capital.

He is a regular in the England youth set up and recently played in games against Russia and Brazil, and seems to be developing at an exciting rate.

It will comes as a welcome piece of news for Irons fans, who are always keen to see players come into the first team from the club's famed academy.

Grafting 👣⚽️❤️ #westham #whufc A post shared by @ daniel.jinadu on Feb 1, 2018 at 12:00pm PST

That said, it has been a while since a top quality youngster came through the ranks - although Declan Rice has shone in recent weeks.

Jinadu might fancy his chances of breaking through in a couple of years - the Hammers have had their goalkeeping issues this season, with loan star Joe Hart and Adrian both failing to convince between the sticks. Hart likely won't stay at the London Stadium beyond his loan, and the Spaniard is said to be considering his future.

