Arsenal Goalkeeper Petr Čech Returns to Training Ahead of Europa League Clash With CSKA Moscow

Arsenal goalkeeper Petr Čech returned to training today ahead of Arsenal's Europa League match against CSKA Moscow on Thursday evening.

Čech missed the 3-0 victory over Stoke City in the Premier League last weekend with a groin injury. David Ospina took his place, with the Colombian making his first Premier League appearance for 12 months.

Petr Cech missed Sunday with a groin problem but trained today pic.twitter.com/G74RVYUTrj — Ian Abrahams (Moose) (@BroadcastMoose) April 4, 2018

Justifying his decision before Saturday's game, Arsène Wenger told Sky Sports (via the Daily Mail): "[Petr Čech] woke up on Saturday with a sore groin and he’s not available.

"I hope he will be available for Thursday but he couldn't play. Look, I picked a team who has two opportunities: one to win the game and secondly for some players who traveled a lot, played two international games to recover.

"They are showing some signs of fatigue coming back so I hope I did it right."

When asked in a recent press conference whether David Ospina will start against CSKA Moscow, Wenger was keen not to give too much away, simply telling reporters: "You will see that tomorrow."

Mike Hewitt/GettyImages

Meanwhile, Danny Welbeck ended the Stoke game with a minor back injury. Despite this, was also in training today ahead of the Europa League tie.

Arsenal are going into the game on a fine run of form, having achieved back-to-back Premier League victories for the first time since November.

Wenger's men have now won four consecutive games in all competitions, conceding just one goal in the process.

Ospina has been Arsenal's regular cup goalkeeper throughout the season so far, and will have put himself in Wenger's thoughts with a clean sheet against Stoke City at the weekend.