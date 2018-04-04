Borussia Dortmund Boss Admits He Didn't Plan to Beat Bayern Following Devastating 6-0 Loss

Borussia Dortmund manager Peter Stoger has admitted that he hadn't planned to beat Bayern Munich ahead of their humbling 6-0 defeat at the weekend. Robert Lewandowski's hat trick against his former team helped put Dortmund to the sword at the Allianz Arena, but it was a result Stoger expected.

The Dortmund boss gave his players two days off following the defeat, in an attempt to help his players overcome the embarrassing result on Saturday afternoon. The team returned to training on Tuesday preparation for their meeting with Stuttgart on Sunday.

However, in their bid to qualify for next season's Champions League, Stoger admitted that he didn't think three points would come against the team dominating the Bundesliga.

"Without a trace," Stoger following began, according to Ruhr Nachrichten. "Of course, this is not a past. This is a result that will accompany us longer. In this respect, the work-up takes a day or two longer.

Sebastian Widmann/GettyImages

"For our planning towards the Champions League qualification I had not necessarily planned three points in Munich. The result and the way [it happened] were not good, but punctually it would have been bonus points."







While the weekend's result was undoubtedly a devastating result against the Bavarians, Stoger remains adamant that his side will bounce back in their next match - pointing out that they've managed to do so at other points in the season already.

"We have not had such a clap yet, but we have had other unpleasant results this season. In relation to that, our reaction to it was fine in the championship."