Chelsea's Longest Serving Player Leaves Club Without Making a Single Senior Appearance

Chelsea's longest serving player Matej Delac has left Stamford Bridge after nine years at the club, joining Danish side AC Horsens.

The goalkeeper first signed for Chelsea in 2009, however having failed to ever hold valid work permits has failed to ever establish himself in the side, and was instead loan out on 10 different occasions.





His most recent loan spell was with Belgian side Mouscron - who finished 15th in the league last season - however was deemed surplus to requirements upon his return to Chelsea. It has now been reported by the Mirror that Delac has secured a move to AC Horsens once his contract expires in the summer.

Verry happy to signed contract with @ACHorsensGULE till 30.6.2020. Looking forward to play for this club! Can’t wait to join the team for next season😊⚽️ https://t.co/rgNnjZFDTN — Matej Delač (@MatejDelac) April 4, 2018

The player also took to Twitter to announce the good news and express his delight at the outcome, writing:

"Very happy to signed contract with AC Horsens till[sic] 30.6.2020. Looking forward to play for this club! Can’t wait to join the team for next season."

Speaking to the club last year, Delac admitted he had no regrets in joining Chelsea despite having never been chosen to play for them. He said: "Many people ask me do I regret coming to Chelsea so young, and not joining some smaller club, but I feel no regret.

"Your career can always be better, but I am 25 and have been through so much, met many coaches, players, gained experience.

"The problem was not my quality, Chelsea believed in me, extended my contract several times, but the problem was always work permit. They had a plan for my career, but you can not plan some things."

Whilst many Chelsea fans may never have heard of Delac, following John Terry's departure from the club in the summer, the goalkeeper became Chelsea's longest serving player despite never playing for them. I think it's fair to say he won't be missed.