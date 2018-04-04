Claudio Marchisio Remains Hopeful Of Progressing Despite Heavy First Leg Defeat to Real Madrid

Claudio Marchisio has remained hopeful despite a 3-0 first leg defeat to Real Madrid in the Champions League, claiming: “If anyone believes it’s already over, it’s because they’re not one of us.”

Juventus have a huge mountain to climb after a double from Cristiano Ronaldo and a Marcelo goal gave Real Madrid a 3-0 win at the Allianz Stadium, in the first leg of their Champions League quarter final.

It now means Juventus must score at least three times, and not concede a goal, when the two sides meet at the Santiago Bernabeu in next week, just to hope to send the tie into extra time.

Emilio Andreoli/GettyImages

Despite becoming heavy underdogs, Juventus midfielder Marchisio has remained confident his side can overturn the deficit facing them, claiming he and his side still believe. The midfielder tweeted after the game: “It’ll be very hard, but we’ll do everything to try.





“If anyone believes it’s already over, it’s because they’re not one of us. Cristiano’s goal was magical, and the applause of the Stadium was a beautiful gesture, which made us proud. Go Juve! We say it loudly, we say it with pride! Go Juve!”

Sarà durissima ma faremo di tutto per provarci. E chi crede che sia già finita è perché non è uno di noi.

Il gol di @cristiano una magia. L' applauso dello Stadium un gesto bellissimo che rende fieri.

FORZA JUVE! Lo diciamo forte, lo diciamo con orgoglio!

FORZA JUVE! pic.twitter.com/YXJ8rPsfVp — Claudio Marchisio (@ClaMarchisio8) April 4, 2018

If Juve were to progress into the semi finals, it would be surely be seen as one of the greatest comebacks in the competition's history, with Real Madrid being the reigning champions as well as having a formidable home record this season.

Unless there's a dramatic turnaround, it looks as though Juventus will fall short once again, and their search for their first Champions League triumph since 1996 will go on.