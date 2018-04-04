Flavour of the Year: Fans Call for Liverpool Forward to Be Next Season's FIFA 19 Cover Star

A massive 74% majority want Liverpool star Mohamed Salah as the cover star for next year's FiFA 19.

The Egyptian has been absolutely incredible since his move to Liverpool from AS Roma in the summer, scoring an astonishing 37 goals in 41 games for the Reds. This impressive return has put him into the same category as the world's very best.

Fifplay recently ran a poll which allowed voters to choose who they would ideally have on the front cover of FIFA 19, and the results have been pretty conclusive.

Real Madrid's current Ballon d'Or holder and current cover star Cristiano Ronaldo received only 6% of the votes, whilst Lionel Messi received 10%.

These two are widely regarded as the world's best but were completely blown out of the water by Salah, who received a staggering 74% of the votes. Whether this is down to the huge Liverpool fan base online, or just the fact that the Egyptian is so likeable is hard to say; but the results are admittedly surprising.

Salah's performances this season for Liverpool have caught the eyes of people all around Europe, and there has been heavy speculation that Real Madrid are considering a summer bid for the 25-year-old.

🗣 "I love football because it gives me the opportunity to make people smile."



- Mohamed Salah. 😊🇪🇬 pic.twitter.com/YTQqAHvJiZ — Football__Tweet (@Football__Tweet) April 4, 2018

He has been a revelation under Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp this season, and is a huge reason behind the club's impressive season.

The Reds currently sit third in the Premier League and seem certain for a top four finish. They are also still in the Champions League, where they face Manchester City in a tough all Premier League tie.