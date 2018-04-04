Ill-Disciplined Real Madrid Star Sets Club & Competition Records Following UCL Admonishment

Real Madrid defender Sergio Ramos has become the most booked player in the club's 116-year history, following a booking in his side's comfortable 3-0 over Juventus in the UEFA Champions League quarter finals.

But the tough tackling centre back hasn't just set admonishment records for his club. In fact, Ramos is also now the most booked player in the history of La Liga and the Champions League - with his most recent caution coming in Los Blancos' 3-0 win over Juventus on Tuesday.

Sergio Ramos has now received more yellow cards than any player in the history of football.



Real Madrid: 222

Spain: 21 pic.twitter.com/y0ko67fdjz — Bolarinwa Olajide (@iambolar) April 4, 2018

An ESPN and Dario AS journalist, who is more commonly known on Twitter as MisterChip, revealed that Ramos' 222 yellow cards with Real Madrid make him the club's most booked player.

The Madrid and Spain captain has picked up 21 yellow cards during his time with La Furia Roja, with a tally of 165 and 36 yellow cards also having Ramos at the top of the pile as La Liga's and the Champions League's most cautioned player respectively.

Sergio Ramos ya es el jugador más amonestado en TODA la historia...

> del Real Madrid (222 amarillas)

> de la selección española (21 amarillas)

> de La Liga (165 amarillas)

> de la Champions League (36 amarillas) — MisterChip (Alexis) (@2010MisterChip) April 3, 2018

(You may also like PHOTO: Gareth Bale's Reaction to Cristiano Ronaldo's Bicycle Kick Against Juventus)

The Spain international is unlikely to care too much about all his yellow cards, as he is still widely considered to be the best centre back in European football.

The 32-year-old also has one of the most decorated trophy cabinets in the world, winning 18 honours during his 13-year spell at the Santiago Bernabéu. Ramos also has three senior honours with his country - one FIFA World Cup and two European Championship titles.