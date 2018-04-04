Incredible Stat Shows Just How Much Man City Have Struggled Against Liverpool in Recent History

Manchester City's record at Anfield makes for some pretty ugly reading following their 3-0 demolishing at the hands of Liverpool on Wednesday night. The Reds put one foot into the Champions League semi final with their dominant display against the Citizens - much to Pep Guardiola's dismay.

Early goals from Mohamed Salah, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Sadio Mane set the precedent for what seemed a relatively easy match for the Merseyside outfit, and City looked the kind of side they were before their mega rich owners took control of the club in 2008.

One stat emerging after full time is that of City's record at Anfield, and it's obvious that the Premier League leaders have struggled hugely against the Reds over the years, winning only one match of the 32 played at Anfield since 1982.

Liverpool are the only team to have beaten City in the league this season (also at Anfield), and Jurgen Klopp is currently looking like Guardiola's kryptonite.

The Manchester outfit have a mountain to climb if they want to make it into the semi final of the Champions League, and while such an incredible comeback isn't impossible, it looks highly unlikely given the way that Liverpool have been playing recently.

Liverpool have scored ten goals in their last three games, having only conceded once. They look a side that can cause some serious damage as the season draws to a close.